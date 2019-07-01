DGP reviews security arrangements, traffic management on highway; visits yatra camps along highway

July 01, 2019 |

Director Genal of Police, Dilbag Singh on Sunday visited seval places on highway and took stock of the arrangements made for the security of Amarnath yatra from Srinagar to Shaitani Nallah.

In a statement issued he, the police spokesperson said that he also reviewed the arrangement put in place for the smooth traffic management on the highway during yatra piod.

DGP was accompanied by IGP Opations CRPF Kashmir Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IGP Traffic J&K Alok Kumar and IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani during the visit. He inspected the security grid at diffent important places including Galandar, Barsoo Letpora, Awantipora crossing,

Awantipora bridge crossing, old road new road Awantipora, Halmulla, Sangam Marhama, Donee Pawa crossing, Semthan Tulkhan Und pass and Arwani Undpass. Palpora, Alstop, Arhama,Vessu, Damjan,Vessu Bridge Dalwash Crossing ,Walnut Factory Low Munda Zig Immo and Shaitani Nallah.

At Shaitani Nallah whe the Convey is exchanged the DGP was briefed about the preparedness and procedures adopted by the Convey Commands.

At Jawahar Tunnel the DGP reviewed the traffic flow and at Anantnag the DGP took stock of the decongestion and clearing of unattended and unauthorized vehicles from the roads.

The DGP J&K also visited Yatri camps at Wallnut Factory Mir Bazar and Pantha Chowk and took stock of the security of these camps and the facilities being extended to pilgrims. He also intacted with the yatries at these places.

SSP Awantipora, SSP Anantnag and SSP Kulgam briefed the DGP about the measures taken for the security of yatra in their respective jurisdictions. They also apprised the DGP about the arrangements put in place for smooth traffic movement on Highway during yatra.

DGP stressed upon the offics to ensure strict compliance of instructions conveyed for the security of yatris. He said that measures taken should be implemented efficiently in coordination with oth security agencies and all the vital points along national highway should be reviewed randomly to take required measures along with oth forces.

The DGP directed the offics to brief the deployed psonnel to be ev alt and take all measures for safety and security.

He directed the offics to make sure that the cut off timings are adhed to all along the highway. He impressed the offics to enhance their supvision in their respective jurisdictions.

The DGP advised the offics to plug all the loopholes and abide by laid down Standard opating procedures (SoPs).

The offics of Traffic Department briefed the DGP about the steps taken for smooth traffic management.

The DGP wished the offics and psonnel of all the forces all the best and stressed for enhanced coopation.