DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of LAHDC elections

August 19:

Director General of Police, J&K S.P Vaid who was accompanied by IGP Kashmir Zone S.P Pani, DIG CKR Vidhi Kumar Birdi, SSP PCR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, and SP Kargil Vinod Kumar, visited Zanskar Sub Division and Kargil to review the security arrangement in connection with 4th General Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Election-2018.
DGP along with other officers visited Police Station Zanskar, where he interacted with the officers and policemen. Later on, worthy DGP J&K visited District Police Lines Kargil and interacted with Jawans at DPL Kargil.
During these interactions, the DGP patiently heard the grievances of jawans and ensured their early redressal at district level and other quarters.
DGP and IGP Kashmir appreciated the working and applauded the role of jawans in performing their duties in the harsh climatic conditions of the region and conveyed their best wishes to all ranks of the district Police Kargil.

 

