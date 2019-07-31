DGP reviews law & order, security scenario of south Kashmir

July 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to review law and order and security scenario, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited South Kashmir districts.

During his visit, DGP also reviewed the security measures related to the ongoing pilgrimage of Amarnath yatra.

DGP visited the Shopian, Anantnag, Awantipora and Pulwama districts of South Kashmir where he held security review meetings with the senior jurisdictional Police officers at all district headquarters. SSP of respective districts gave a detailed briefing about the ground situation and security scenario.

Dilbag Singh who was accompanied by IGP Kashmir S.P Pani stressed upon the officers to strengthen the security grid. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police along with other security agencies are fighting on multiple fronts and need of the hour is to strengthen and augment the security grid. He said that anti-national elements are always looking for the loopholes and their motive to disturb the peace has to be dealt with firmly.

DGP stressed for curbing the malpractice of drugs and directed that strict actions has to be taken against the people involved in the drug trade. He also stressed strict action against the rumour mongers, trying to create panic in the State.

Referring to the security of Amarnath yatra DGP directed the officers to review the security arrangements on a daily basis and ensure that the personnel on the ground are vigilant and alert to ensure peaceful & smooth pilgrimage.