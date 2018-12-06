DGP reviews functioning of Police Hospital

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 05:
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting at Police Headquarters Jammu to review the functioning of Police Hospital Jammu.
According to a police spokesman, the meeting was attended by IGP Personnel PHQ J P Singh, IGP Headquarter PHQ Anand Jain, IGP PHQ Mubassir Latifi, Rajeshwar Singh, Shailender Singh, Manoj Kumar Pandith, SO to IGP Technical Services Sanjay Kumar Bhagat and Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu Dr. Kirti Bhushan Sharma.
At the outset of the meeting, DGP sought report from Superintendent Police Hospital Jammu regarding functioning of different units of hospital and availability of facilities.
Dr. Kirti briefed the meeting about the working of hospital. He apprised the DGP regarding the work done by the hospital in the field of surgery and medicine.
DGP asked the officers to identify the areas where improvements are needed.
He said that we should be in a mission mode to tackle all issues of the hospital and impressed for availability of quality medicines in the hospital.
He further impressed upon the officers to make it sure that supplies are provided to the hospital smoothly for police personnel and their families.
He asked to take up the upgradation including creation of labour room and face lifting of hospital buildings.
He said that facilities in medicines and machinery should be enhanced for the health care of police personnel and their families.
DGP said that the demands put forth by Superintendent for upgradation of hospital infrastructure will be looked into.