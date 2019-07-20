DGP releases ‘Beyond Alcoholism, Drug Addiction’

July 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday released a book titled “Beyond Alcoholism and Drug Addiction” written by Ajay Vaid at Police Headquarters, Srinagar.

On this occasion, the DGP said that the narrative of the book is the need of the hour. He said that J&K Police has already tightened the noose on the menace of drugs; many steps are being taken to fight the drugs. He said that this book not only provides information about drug abuse and its effects but also informs that addiction is a treatable disorder.

DGP congratulated the author and said that this book would be useful for all those who are taking initiatives to curb the menace.

Written by Ajay Vaid, the book has been prepared to create knowledge and awareness about alcoholism and drug addiction. The book provides certain ways and means as to how to face addiction and manage to keep away from it.

This is the author's 3rd book. Earlier, he has written a book on ‘Tourism Destinations in India’ in 2011 and the 2nd book he has written is on ‘Exams, Job, Career and burning environment issues’ in the year 2012.

Among others, ADGP (Headquarters) PHQ Abdul Gani Mir and AIG (Prov. & Tpt.) PHQ Mubassir Latifi were also present on the occasion.