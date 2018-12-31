DGP refutes Army’s claim of ‘suspicious movement’ near Ratnu Chak Military Station

SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Dec 30:
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday turned down the claims of Army about suspicious movement close to the military station Ratnu Chak in Samba on Saturday night.
Within minutes police started investigation, but the claims made by army found to be ‘false’ because there was no ground evidence about presence of suspected persons or firing from the suspected persons.
Army had claimed that in Ratnuchak Military Station, a suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry on duty at about 1:50 hours today.
“The suspects were challenged, but they did not stop. Thereafter, warning shots were fired by the sentry. The suspects fired back on the sentry and rushed out of the sight. The search operation is still on,” said the army.
Following the alleged incident, army, police and para-military forces were rushed to Ratnu Chak and Bari Brahmana areas and massive search operation was launched to nab the suspected persons. During hours long search operation, the security forces could not find the movement of suspected person.
At the time, when searches were on, a police team started investigation into the claim of suspected person’s presence, when army jawan also opened fire, when they fled away from the spot after firing some rounds.
The police have found any evidence of any militant or suspected person’s presence in the area. Police have not found empty cartridges or bullet holes. There is only version of army’s santry, but no evidence to support his claims.
The sentry had claimed that he sighted suspected persons 50 meters away from the sentry post even as there was complete darkness.
Refuting the claim of ‘presence of suspected persons,’ Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh told media that “We are looking into the incident, and investigating the issue. During our search operation, which was started last night, there was no confirmation (to support army’s claim). It does not seem from the evidence on ground that there was any suspicious movement.”
“Security arrangements are full proof. We should not become panic. Mischievous elements try to create fear in the hearts of the people,” he added.