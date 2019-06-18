DGP Prisons Visits Central Jail, Srinagar

June 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Prisons J&K, V K Singh on Monday paid his maiden visit to Central Jail Srinagar to review the security arrangements and evaluate the reformatory programs running in the jail.

He was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General, Prisons Dr M.S.Lone, Technical Officer, Shabir Ahmed, SP North Sajad Ahmed and SDPO Rainawari Raja Zubair. Superintendent Jail Mukesh Kakkar and other officers of the jail and CRPF were also present during his visit.

“Director-General took a round of the premises and inspected the infrastructure and barracks. He interacted with the inmates regarding facilities available to them in jail. He also visited the Jail Hospital, Carpentry Unit, Skill Training Center and other sections of the prison and asked the Jail Superintendent to take measures for further upgradation of the reformatory programmes running in the jail,” an official statement said.

“The Director-General took a Darbar of the Prisons Staff and listened to their grievances patiently. He emphasized that prison is an integral part of the criminal justice system as such the staff is required to put in their best efforts to strengthen the security system and play their role in the reformation of inmates,” it said.

“He said the staff must work together as a team and remain alert to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-social elements. He also reviewed the ongoing construction works and urged upon the concerned to ensure speedy completion of the works,” an official statement said.