DGP Prisons reviews security, reconstruction at Central Jail Sgr

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP Police & Prisons J&K Dilbag Singh Saturday visited Central Jail Srinagar and held a security review meeting with Superintendent Central Jail, jail officers, Zonal SP, Dy.SP and CRPF officers on security duties.

The official spokesperson said during the meeting the DGP impressed upon the officers to ensure that the security of the Central Jail is further augmented in view of the incident of the rioting and violence in the Central Jail leading to serious intervention and action against the culprits for causing damage to the jail buildings and other infrastructure.

Progress on the case FIR No. 19/2019 registered at Police Station Rainawari in this regard was reviewed with the Zonal SP and Dy. SP. It was reported that considerable progress has been made. Most of the accused persons have been identified and booked, shall be chargesheeted soon.

Some of the restoration works of the damaged areas have already been initiated and the remaining shall be taken up soon after the approval and grant of funds from the state authorities.

The DGP also visited the carpentry unit of the jail where a large number of inmates are learning and making furniture items. This unit has been recently strengthened by providing resources, machinery and equipment so that inmates could tone up their skills and make better quality products. The furniture made by the unit is in high demand being of good quality and workmanship.

The DGP also interacted with an NGO working on drug de-addiction and mental health and who is willing to extend their services to Central Jail Srinagar for counseling of inmates on good mental health and stress management. The DGP also took review of the newly taken up buildings including administrative block and special inmate blocks which are coming up in the premises for better working and living conditions of the jail staff and inmates. The jail employees requested for further promotional avenues and hardship allowance to which DGP assured that the action is in progress.