DGP Prison refutes allegations of violation of prisoners’ rights in Kathua Jail

Riyaz BhatSrinagar:
After DGP of Prison department Jammu refuted any rights violation to prisoners of J&K kept in Kathua Jail, SHRC directed JRL to file a rejoinder in connection with this case.
Former Director General of Police (DGP) Prison department, S K Mishra in a reply to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) informed the Commission that “No violation of human rights has been committed (in Kautha Jail) and all the ailing inmates are being treated well.”
“Their treatment is facilitated as per J&K jail manual, (as per) government standing orders, SHRC, NHRC and MHA guidelines for their reformation and rehabilitation,” DGP prison told SHRC.
After receiving this information from prison department Chairman of the Commission, Justice (Retd) Bilal Nazki on 16-02-2018 asked the petitioner, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to file the rejoinder in light of the report received from DGP Prison J&K Jammu.
DGP Prison in a reply to SHRC regarding the medical facilities in Kathua has stated that “At present there is one medical officer, senior pharmacist, junior staff nurse and two nursing orderlies working /posted at district jail Kathua for providing proper medical facilities to the ailing jail inmates round the clock as well as the specialized medical treatment if required, they are referred to Government District Hospital Kathua, Government Medical College Jammu/Super-specialty Hospital Jammu.”
He also informed the Commission that “Proper hygienic conditions (and) daily cleanness/hygienic programs for cleanness have been conducted in this institution. Disinfectants like Phenyl is being used for cleaning carried out by the sweepers posted in this jail.”
Pertinent to mention here that the petition about the plight of Kashmiri prisoners was filed by JRL including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik in which they have said, “In the former (Tihar Jail), the Kashmiri inmates are subjected to deprivation, medical treatment for those who require it is lacking, the inmates are deprived of contact with their near and dear ones and also other basic needs (are denied).”
JRL in a petition while terming Kathua Jail a “torture chamber” further stated that “In the Kathua Jail, which has become a torture chamber, Kashmiri inmates are deprived of human contact for months toghether. This amounts to punishment beyond prison time and is inhuman.”
Earlier the Commission had directed Home Secretary to ensure rights of prisoners of J&K languishing in jails outside the state are not violated.
