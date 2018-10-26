About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DGP orders 87 In-situ promotions

Published at October 26, 2018 12:35 AM 0Comment(s)456views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Oct 25:

Carrying on with the endeavor of providing more and more career progression opportunities to police personnel Director General of Police Dilbag Singh IPS Thursday ordered In-situ promotion in favour of 87 Non-Gazetted officers of J&K Police. The officers include 78 Inspectors and 9 Sub Inspectors.
The official spokesperson said these In-situ promotions have been cleared by the Departmental Promotion Committee constituted for the purpose and the officers belong to Executive and Armed Police. The DGP has conveyed his good wishes to the promoted officers and their families. Singh also decorated recently promoted personnel at a piping ceremony here today.
The officers and other personnel decorated with higher ranks included Inspector (M) Abdul Gani, Inspector (S) Amit Kumar, ASI Bashir Ahmad, HCs(M) Suhaib Ahmad Mir, Peerzada Issar Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad, HCs Bushan Manhas and Suresh Kumar.
On this occasion, the DGP congratulated the newly promoted personnel and expressed hope that the officers will work with same zeal and dedication in new ranks as well. He also conveyed good wishes to their families.
IGP (Pers.) PHQ J.P Singh, Commandant IR 20th Battalion Bakar Hussain Samoon, AIG (Welfare/Communication) PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandit and ADO PHQ Muhammad Latief Khan were also present on the occasion.
Focusing on more progression opportunities for the personnel during the last one month Police department has promoted about 3000 police personnel including officers in different ranks and cadres.

 

