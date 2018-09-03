About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DGP meets Governor

Published at September 03, 2018 01:06 AM 0Comment(s)237views


Srinagar, Sept 2:

Dr. S.P. Vaid, DGP J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhvan here today.
DGP briefed Governor about the internal security situation in the State and about various welfare schemes of the J&K Police instituted for its personnel. He also apprised Governor about the role and responsibilities of the J&K police in the annual conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra.
During discussions with the DGP, Governor emphasized the vital importance of public order being maintained, as a first step towards securing peace and normalcy in the state and stressed that all Security Forces must act with complete synergy to achieve effective security on the ground.

