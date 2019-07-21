DGP launches website of Kashmir Police

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh-IPS Saturday launched website of Kashmir Police Zone at PCR Kashmir. The website can be accessed via www.kashmirpolice.jk.gov.in

The official spokesperson said the website is an initiative by J&K Police to provide updates to the citizens about various policing related activities by incorporating an advanced level of technology for better & effective communication.

The website briefly explains the history of Kashmir Police and contains photographs having historical significance. The website will be regularly updating information about daily policing activities which includes Police Community Partnership Group meetings, Youth engagement programs and successful investigation of cases. Moreover, it will also provide information about the road traffic accidents and accident-prone spots and successes achieved by police in NDPS cases. The list of absconders and persons reported missing from Kashmir valley has also been provided in the website.

The website also hosts basic information about FIR, procedure for registration of FIR and statistics pertaining to the prosecution of criminal cases. There is also a library section which carries information about various laws implemented by police during the course of their duties. Moreover, the citizens can file their grievances through this portal and the progress on redressal of their grievances will be communicated to the citizens.

A separate column highlighting the role and achievements of Police Drug De-addiction Center has also been included in the website. Pertinently DDC PCR Kashmir has been successful in administrating de-addiction treatment to several substance abusers on a continuous basis. Information about CCTNS is also available on website.

The website contains all the important contact details of police officers and other important police establishments besides statistics related to several crimes will also be updated on the website.

Director-General of Police, while inaugurating the website said that website has been launched in the public interest to augment the efforts made by police for quick dissemination and sharing of work done by police. DGP dedicated the website to public and said that the website will update information on daily basis for the benefit of society which will help in strengthening bonds with public.

IGP Kashmir said that the website will prove helpful for public to obtain insight on various policing related activities and has features which will allow for easy access of information by the common citizens. Adding further, IGP said that this is an effort to reach out to the community members/citizens.