DGP lauds forces’ collective efforts in maintaining peace across JK

Visits in south Kashmir to review security situation
Srinagar:
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh today visited south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Shopian Anantnag and Awantipora along with IGP CRPF Kashmir Zulfikar Hassan and IGP Kashmir S.P Pani.
He chaired joint review meetings at all the district headquarters to take stock of the security scenario in these districts. He interacted with the officers and police personnel during his visit to these districts.
Addressing the joint review meetings, the DGP commended the collective efforts of J&K Police and other security forces for maintaining peace and order in the state.
With regard to the forthcoming local governance elections, the DGP directed the officers to formulate deployment plans keeping in view security of all those involved in the process of elections and sensitivity of the area.
He impressed upon the officers to work with full professionalism to ensure peaceful election. All the field officers including Commandants of CRPF battalions stationed in these districts briefed the DGP about the ground situation in their respective areas. DGP heard their suggestions patiently and took note of the briefing of all officers. He assured that the needs and requirements of these formations would be addressed to.
While interacting with Police and CRPF personnel, the DGP said that spirit and commitment towards service of the nation as shown by the Police and other security forces on ground will foil the sinister designs of the elements disrupting peace in the state.
“All ranks of the forces on anti-terrorism front are exhibiting courage which makes us proud,” he said, advising forces to work with dedication for welfare of the people.
He also assured that grievances of the personnel will be redressed promptly,”
Paying tributes to the martyred police and force personnel DGP said that loss of personnel has grieved us and the department is with the bereaved families. Although the ex-gratia cannot fill up the human loss, yet it provides succour to the families of martyrs so that they could live a respectable life in absence of their near and dear ones.
The joint security review meetings were attended by IGP (Ops) CRPF Zulifikar Hassan, IGP Kashmir S.P Pani, DIG (SKR) Amit Kumar, concerned district SSP and Commandants of the CRPF. The district SSP and Commandants briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken for the smooth conduct of the elections and also for tackling the militancy in their respective districts.