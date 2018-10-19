DGP J&K visits 92 Base Hospital; enquires about health of injured cops

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh IPS today visited 92 Base hospital at Srinagar and enquired about the health and welfare of Police personnel who sustained injuries in different incidents across valley and are undergoing treatment there.
Five police personnel including a DySP and Sub Inspector were injured in different incidents at Pattan, Fateh Kadal and Sogam and were evacuated to 92 base hospital for medical treatment.
DySP Zaffar Mehdi and three other personnel were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade over them during checking of vehicles in Pattan yesterday. One of the terrorists namely Faizan involved in this incident was apprehended immediately after the incident while another terrorist Showkat was killed in a brief encounter at Durgam Kakpora last night.
The other two personnel were injured in the Fatekadal encounter and law and order incident in Kupwara.
DGP went to all the injured individually and enquired about their wellbeing. He was briefed by the hospital authorities about the treatment being administered to the injured officials.
Besides, DGP also handed over cheques for financial assistance in favour of some of them. DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured officials and assured them that all help will be provided to them.