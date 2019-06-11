DGP inspects preparedness for attestation cum passing out parade at Udhampur

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP J&K Dilbag Singh Monday visited far off places of Kishtwar and paid visit to recently set up camp at Potato Farn between Sinthen and Chingam .

He was accompanied by DIG DKR Range Bhim Sen Tuti, and SSP Kishtwar Shakti Kumar Pathak.The DGP interacted with the Army and Police personnel there.

The DGP distributed sweets among the jawans and gave a motivational briefing to them for CI ops and complimented them for hard duties and rendering selfless services .He also sancrioned Bada Khana for police personnel.

The DGP alongwith officers visited Inshan valley, where he interacted with the public.He listened to their grievances and assured their redressal. The DGP also paid visit to Police Station Warwan & Marwah where he interacted with jawans snd other manpower deployed there and impressed upon them to remain alert and continue their best efforts for keeping the area peaceful and militancy free.



