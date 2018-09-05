DGP inaugurates Modern Police Complex at Sherghari

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 04:
Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid Tuesday inaugurated Modern Police complex at Sherghari. The multi-storey complex has been constructed to accommodate the requirements of Modern Police Station, Cyber Police Station and District Police Office, Srinagar.
The new four storey building is having modern facilities including passenger lift, hostel and gymnasium.
Jammu and Kashmir Police is upgrading its infrastructure to provide better living and working facilities to the personnel. Various residential and office accommodations have been constructed across the state during the recent months which include residential/office accommodation at Awantipora, Palhallan, Kihiribal, Anantnag, Srinagar Paranote, Ramban, Rajouri, Channi Himat, Jammu and Doda.
