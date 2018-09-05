About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

DGP inaugurates Modern Police Complex at Sherghari

Published at September 05, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 04:

Director General of Police, Dr. S.P Vaid Tuesday inaugurated Modern Police complex at Sherghari. The multi-storey complex has been constructed to accommodate the requirements of Modern Police Station, Cyber Police Station and District Police Office, Srinagar.
The new four storey building is having modern facilities including passenger lift, hostel and gymnasium.
Jammu and Kashmir Police is upgrading its infrastructure to provide better living and working facilities to the personnel. Various residential and office accommodations have been constructed across the state during the recent months which include residential/office accommodation at Awantipora, Palhallan, Kihiribal, Anantnag, Srinagar Paranote, Ramban, Rajouri, Channi Himat, Jammu and Doda.
DGP was accompanied by Shri V.K Singh, Spl. DGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, A.K Choudhary, ADGP (Armed) J&K, Abdul Ghani Mir, ADGP CID, J&K, Munir Ahmed Khan, ADGP (Security/Law & Order/HG), J&K, J.P Singh, IGP (Pers.) PHQ, Anand Jain, IGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, S.P Pani, IGP Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi, DIG (CKR), Naseer Ahmad, DIG (Telecom), Imtiyaz Ismail Parray, SSP Srinagar, Mubassir Latifi, AIG (Prov./Tpt.) PHQ, Shri Abdul Qayoom, AIG (CIV) PHQ, Shalinder Singh, AIG (Building) PHQ, Manoj Pandit, AIG (Welfare/Comm.) PHQ, Khurshid Ahmad, Executive Engineer PCD and other senior officers.

 

