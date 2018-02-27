DGP inaugurates canteen at PCR Kashmir

Srinagar:
Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dr S.P. Vaid inaugurated wet canteen at Police Control Room Kashmir here at a simple function.
The facility was a dire requirement for the staff and would make available various food items on reasonable rates within the premises.
The DGP said that hygienic and standard food items at reasonable rates would be made available at the canteen. He further asked the management to check the quality of the canteen items besides ensuring reasonable rates from time to time. He appreciated the efforts of Spl. DGP (Headquarters), V. K. Singh for taking initiatives to make the canteen functional within a short period. He said that such initiatives by the seniors would benefit the staff members and enhance their working capabilities.
IGP Kashmir Swayam Prakash Pani, DIG CKR Ghulam Hassan Bhat, SSP PCR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, besides other officers and staff members of PCR Kashmir were present on the occasion.
0 Comment(s)