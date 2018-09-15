DGP, IGP Kashmir holds darbar with policemen at Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 14:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh accompanied by IGP Kashmir, SP Pani Friday visited District Baramulla and Sopore and interacted with the officers and held darbars with the forces.
In his address, Director General of Police complimented Police, CRPF, Army and CAPF for their role in bringing considerable improvement in the situation.
He said that the existing synergy between the different forces needs to be taken to the next level as they all have to achieve the common goal of peace and normalcy in Kashmir.
The DGP informed that Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Home Minister Raj Nath Singh have hailed the work of J&K Police and have extended their good wishes to all the personnel of the Police Department.
The DGP thanked Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Principal Secretary to government Home Department RK Goyal for enhancing the ex-gratia relief in favour of NoKs of Police Personnel from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 70.00 lakh and from Rs 14.50 lakh to Rs 30 in favour of NoKs of SPOs, and also extending educational facilities their children.
He said welfare of the policemen, SPOs, Home Guard volunteers is the top priority and he has brought these issues before the government for active consideration.
He said that some more welfare measures are expected in coming days.
He advised the officers and policemen to listen to the people with open heart and do whatever is possible promptly. He said that our motive should be to help to all those who look to us for assistance and by doing so we can earn goodwill of the people, which helps in good policing.
He impressed upon the officers and other personnel to be prepared for the Urban Local Bodies, Panchayat Elections and assured that all the requirements will be favourably looked into.
Some Jawans put forth their grievances which were redressed by the DGP Dilbag Singh on spot.
While thanking the DGP for his keenness in redressing the grievances of policemen and for their welfare, IGP Kashmir SP Pani assured the DGP that the police will put its best foot forward for any challenge.
Earlier in his welcome addresses SSP Baramulla Shri Imtiyaz Hussain and SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal highlighted the work of their respective districts and briefed about different measures taken for maintenance of law and order and curbing militancy in their districts.
Earlier, the DGP Shri Dilbag Singh took salute at the guard of honour present to him and complimented the Guard Commanders for their display of drill.
These drabars and interactions were attended by Commandants of IRP, JKP and CRPF.