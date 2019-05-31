DGP hosts Iftaar party for media persons

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh hosted an Iftaar Party at Officers’ Mess Humhama here on Wednesday. Media persons from different media houses (print and electronic) and news agencies attended the Iftaar party. Senior officers from the organization were also present on the occasion.

DGP and other senior police officers interacted with the media persons on the occasion, who expressed happiness on the goodwill gesture displayed by DGP in inviting the media fraternity.

Among others ADGP Coordination PHQ, A.K Choudhary, ADGP Headquarter PHQ, A.G Mir, IGP CIV PHQ, S.D Singh Jamwal, IGP Personnel, PHQ, J.P Singh, IGP Vijay Kumar, IGP Traffic J&K, Alok Kumar, Director SSG J&K, Surinder Gupta, IGP Crime J&K, S. Ahfadul Mujtaba, Director Vigilance, Anand Jain, IGP Kashmir, S.P Pani, DIG CKR, V.K Birdhi and other officers of PHQ, district Srinagar and Budgam were present on the occasion. Special arrangement was made for the Nimaz at the venue itself.