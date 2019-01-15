DGP hails Guv for approving hardship allowance

‘Impresses upon police personnel to work with more dedication’
Jammu:
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has hailed Governor, Satya Pal Malik for enhancing the hardship allowance in favour of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel.
DGP has also thanked Advisors to Governor, J&K, K.Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K.K Sharma, Chief Secretary J&K B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Home Secretary R.K. Goyal and Principal Secretary to Government, Finance, Navin Kumar Choudhary for considering the long pending demands of police personnel.
The DGP said that the decision of providing the enhanced hardship allowance will go a long way in boosting the morale of police personnel. He further stated that Governor’s Administration has been very kind in considering favorably different proposals for the welfare and better working conditions of J&K Police.
In today’s SAC meeting, chaired by Governor of the state, the order regarding the enhancement of hardship allowance for the Jammu and Kashmir Policemen has been approved @ 8 per cent to all members of J&K police and @ 10 per cent for those deployed on extremely high risk jobs.
The DGP said that it has come like a New Year gift for the police force who have been rendering dedicated service to the state under difficult circumstances. In recent past, many proposals with regard to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir Police have been decided and implemented by governor’s administration, which included enhancement of Ex-gratia for the NOKs of slain police personnel and the SPOs; promotional avenues for Non-Gazetted cadre, implementation of Non Functional Grade Scheme for the officers and enhancement in remuneration of SPOs.
DGP while extending his thanks to the government, impressed upon the police personnel to work with more dedication to ensure maintenance of peace and order in the state and to provide better service to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.