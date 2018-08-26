DGP greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Wishes all ranks of JKP, SFs, martyrs’ families a joyful festival
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 25:
On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Director General of Police Dr. S.P Vaid has greeted all ranks of police, security forces, their families and the martyrs’ families a festival of love and brotherhood.
In his message, Dr. Vaid has expressed hope that the festival of love and affection will strengthen bonds of brotherhood among the people.
DGP has said that the festival is of great significance to the females of the society which strengthens bonds between brothers and sisters.