DGP grants welfare relief to 15 retired policemen

Published at October 24, 2018 01:43 AM 0Comment(s)159views

‘NoKs of deceased police personnel granted’


Srinagar:

 In a move to provide financial assistance to retired policemen and NoKs of deceased police personnel in the time of need, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Tuesday sanctioned welfare relief in favour fifteen such retired, Noks of deceased policemen.
The welfare relief has been granted in favour of 15 retired Policemen/NoKs of deceased Police personnel who were in need of financial assistance. The relief sanctioned has been given out of Retired Policemen Welfare Fund. The welfare relief has been provided to the retired policemen who were in distress or not in good health. The assistance is also provided on the occasion of marriage of daughters of the retired policemen who are facing financial difficulties.

 

