DGP grants special reward to wards of Police personnel for qualifying competitive exams

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Recognizing the academic achievements of police wards, Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh sanctioned special reward of Rupees Sixty thousand in favour of wards of serving Police personnel out of Central Police Welfare Fund who have qualified different Competitive Examination.

As per a police spokesman, Rs 10000 each have been granted vide PHQ order No. 1641in favour of six police wards who have qualified different Competitive Examination during the year 2018-19.

Those who have been awarded special reward include Sugandhi Shubdeep and Aasif Gulzar (BSc Agriculture) for qualifying competitive examination of SKUAST Kashmir (BVSc &AH), Rahil Dutta for qualifying ICAR New Delhi (Environment Science), Varun Sharma for qualifying CSIR (Assistant Professor) and Maninder Singh Bali for qualifying NEET 2019 MD (GM).

To boost the morale of aspiring wards of deceased policemen, serving and retired police personnel, police headquarters under different heads is annually sanctioning meritorious scholarship and rewards for police wards qualifying different examinations so as to promote competitiveness among them.