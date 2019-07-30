DGP grants In-situ promotion to 57 personnel

July 30, 2019 |

The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh issued In-situ promotion order in respect of 57 skilled/semiskilled employees of PTWS.

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee regarding grant of In-situ promotion to the 57 skilled/semiskilled employees. After thorough scrutiny of the service records, Insitu promotion in respect of 57 skilled/semiskilled employees have been ordered today.

DGP has congratulated the promoted personnel and their family members. He has express his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the personnel to perform their duties in higher ranks with enhanced dedication and zeal.

The promoted personnel include Mohammad Hussian, Shakeel Ahmad, Showkat Hussian, Manzoor Ahmad Farooqi, Abdul Rehman, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, Qudartullah, Ichpal Singh, Bashir Ahmad, Mehraj-ud-Din, Mushtaq Ahmad, Sajad Ahmad, Nisar Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Reyaz Ahmad, Abdul Qayoom, Manzoor Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Abdul Rahim, Talib Hussian, Gopal Krishan, Shiv Kumar, Romesh Chander, Kuldeep Raj, Subash Chander, Baljinder Singh, Surinder Singh, Prem Chand, Zameer Ahmad Paul, Abdul Hamid Khan, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Zahoor Ahmad, Saleem Jahangir, Ali Mohammad, Prithpal Singh, Mohd Amin Rather, Mohammad Yaqoob, Fayaz Ahmad, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Fayaz-ud-din, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Bilal Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Qadir, Shabir Ahmad, Ghulam Mohi Ud Din, Vijay Kumar, Shalinder Sharma, Manjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kumar, Shalinder Dogra, Rajesh Koul, Rajinder Kumar, HC Behari Lal.



