DGP flags off Bharat Darshan Tour at DPL Srinagar

Says such tours help in fostering harmony, brotherhood
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 29:
Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh Saturday flagged off Bharat Darshan Tour of 52 students of different parts of district Srinagar at an impressive function from DPL Srinagar. The tour has been organized by District Police Srinagar under Civic Action Programme (CAP).
Interacting with the students who belong to different parts of the Srinagar, the DGP wished them a happy and safe journey and advised them to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places and also the modern marvels of India. He advised the students to move out, meet people and see how much beautiful, diverse in fauna and flora and in culture our country is. He said that by these Bharat Darshan tours students can develop better understanding of the world at large and thus become a responsible citizen.
The DGP said that this world is vast and our life span is short but whenever we get any chance to interact with the people from outside or visit outside places we should use this opportunity to get information about the people, places and cultures outside. These interactions help in fostering brotherhood and harmony as the basic thinking and nature of all the people throughout the world is same. He further advised the students to meet people during this tour with open heart and spread love and understanding.
The students will visit among other places Lal Qila, Qutub Minar, Lotus temple, Delhi Zoo, Delhi Museum, Parliament, Delhi Metro at Delhi and Taj Mahal at Agra.
Boarding and Lodging, air travel facilities will be provided to the visiting students by District Police Srinagar.
The function was attended by DIG CKR V.K Birdi, SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray, AIG Welfare PHQ Manoj Kumar Pandita, JKPS, all zonal SPs of the Srinagar City, SP Headquarters. Srinagar, SP Operations Srinagar, DySP Headquarters. Srinagar, DySP DAR Srinagar and other officers of District Police Srinagar.