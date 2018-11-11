DGP felicitates badminton team for winning medals in All India Police Badminton C’ship

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu November 10:
Jammu and Kashmir Police Badminton team led by team captain SSP Swaran Singh Kotwal called on the Director General of Police Shri Dilbag Singh at PHQ here today. Other team members who were in the team are SSP Shalender Singh, SP Ramesh Kotwal, Inspector Mehmood Sultan, Inpector Basanti Bhat and SI Kirti Sharma.
DGP felicitated the team for bringing laurels to the State and particularly to the J&K Police by giving excellent performance in the national level Police Badminton Championship. He congratulated the team.
The team won two bronze medals in the 11th All India Police Badminton Championship which was held at IG Stadium New Delhi from October 22 to 26, 2018. The tournament was organised by CRPF.
Thirty six teams from all State Police and other Forces including CRPF, CISF, RPF, NSG and CBI participated in the championship. In all 402 players participated in the competition. Mizoram emerged champion with CRPF as runner up. J&K Team has won two Bronze medals first timeone each in Women’s Singles and Mixed doubles under Swarn Singh Kotwal as captain.
Among others ADGP Armed A.K Choudhary, ADGP Headquarter, PHQ A.G Mir, IGP Jammu Zone Dr. S.D Singh Jamwal and AIG (Welfare/ Communication) Shri Manoj Kumar Pandit were present on the occasion.