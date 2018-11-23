DGP expresses grief over demise of DySP Bodh Raj

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 23 :
Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has expressed grief over the sad demise of DySP Bodh Raj who breathed his last today morning at AIIMS, New Delhi.
According to a police spokesman, DGP in his message termed the sad demise of Bodh Raj as a great loss to the J&K Police.
He expressed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
As has been reported earlier Bodh Raj Dy.SP along with SgCt. Rattan Lal, Ct. Jahangir Ahmad, Ct. Rakesh Kumar and Const. Sanjeev Kumar, were injured in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off in Keran area on November 16. The officer was on Panchayat election duties.
After the initial treatment at Army hospital Srinagar, the seriously injured officer along with his family was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi through an air ambulance arranged by the department. Bodh Raj after seven days treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi died morning.
The cremation of departed officer will be held at his native place in Baderwah. (KNS)