DGP directs speedy completion of DPC proceedings for promotions

Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR: SEPTEMBER 15:

 Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has directed heads of different police wings and all IGs, DIsG and SSP to convene meetings of Departmental Promotion Committees (DPC) of their respective wings, zones, units to expedite and complete the proceedings with regard to the promotions including in-situ promotions of the personnel.
DGP has directed IGP (Personnel) PHQ to monitor the progress in this regard and ensure that the process for promotions in different ranks is completed by 30th of this month.

 

