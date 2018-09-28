DGP CRPF, DG JKP review security scenario

Impress upon officers to work in tandem for providing fool-proof security during polls
A joint security review meeting was held at PCR Kashmir regarding the preparedness for the upcoming Panchayat and ULB elections by DGP CRPF R. R. Bhatnagar and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh.
The meeting was attended by ADGP Hqrs A. G. Mir, IG CRPF (Ops) Zulfiqar Hassan, IGP (Pers.) J. P. Singh, IGP Hqrs Anand Jain, IGP Kashmir S. P. Pani and other senior officers from J&K Police and CRPF.
The officers took an in-depth review of the security measures put in place for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body elections. The officers also reviewed the prevailing law & order situation in the valley.
Both the officers expressed satisfaction over the synergy existing between the officers and formations of the two forces. They expressed hope that the security forces will be successful in conducting the upcoming Panchayat and Urban local body elections smoothly. They directed the officers to ensure that the appropriate security arrangements are in place for peaceful conduct of elections.
Speaking on the occasion, DGP CRPF R. R. Bhatnagar said that the synergy existing between forces shall be further strengthened through the active cooperation of the ground level forces. He further assured of full cooperation with the Police for maintaining peace in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh commended the forces for maintaining peace despite challenging circumstances and expressed optimism that the Police and CRPF will help us in attaining our goal of providing the conducive security environment for the upcoming elections.
On this occasion, DGP CRPF presented a memento to DGP J&K Police and complimented the J&K Police for its professionalism and commitment to core values of policing.
During the meeting, the requirements of logistics and manpower were discussed and it was decided to fulfill these keeping in view the local circumstances.