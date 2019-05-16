DGP chairs senior officers meeting at PHQ

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Discusses several issues including police welfare, sports, canteens, police petrol pumps

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a meeting of senior police officer at PHQ to discuss various issues related to the working of police, welfare of personnel, procurement, police buildings and establishment.

The meeting was attended by A.K. Choudhary ADGP (Coord.) PHQ, S.J.M. Gillani ADGP (Armed), A.G. Mir ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, Muneer Khan ADGP (HG/Security/L&O), S.D. Singh Jamwal IGP (CIV) PHQ, J.P. Singh IGP (Pers.) PHQ, S. Ahfadul Mujtaba IGP Crime, S.P. Pani IGP Kashmir, S.M. Kapoor Director Prosecution PHQ, SSP Srinagar, SSP (Hqrs.) CID, SSP PCR Kashmir, AIsG of PHQ and different Section Officers of the PHQ.

The DGP while chairing the meeting said that the meeting has been called to have a discussion over different issues which have been referred to the PHQ by subordinate wings/units or have come up for discussion in last few weeks. He said that these issues dealt by different sections of the PHQ have direct bearing on the welfare and working of the police personnel. The DGP expressed happiness over the results of the Police Public School Jammu and impressed that some more measures need to be taken to further enhance the quality of education being imparted to the wards of police personnel and other students in the Police Public Schools. He complimented PWWA for taking keen interest in running of these schools. The DGP also advised the officers to come with fruitful suggestions for the forthcoming Central Welfare Committee meeting staled for 25th of this month. He exhorted upon the officers to seek feedback from the subordinate units and personnel and place these before the Central Welfare Committee so that more and more welfare measures are taken for the police personnel.

On this occasion, A.G. Mir ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ put a number of issues regarding welfare, canteens, petrol pumps, sports, establishment, procurement and utilization of the building infrastructure for discussion. There was a threadbare discussion in which all the officers gave their suggestions for bringing improvement. The officers suggested some additions and amendments in certain rules and regulations. The ADGP impressed upon the different sections of the PHQ to incorporate the suggestions and additions in these rules and regulations. The meeting ended with thanks to the chair.