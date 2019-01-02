DGP chairs security review meet

Asks officials to ensure transparent, people-friendly policing
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 01:
Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday chaired a security review meeting of officers at Police Control Room Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by ADGP L&O Munir Ahmad Khan, IGP Kashmir S P Pani, Range DIsG, District SsP and SSP PCR Kashmir.
While reviewing the security measures, Dilbag urged the police officials to adopt a highly dedicated and professional approach while dealing with the crime matters and generate a social impact for the betterment of society.
He appreciated the role of police force in tackling law and order and other challenges on ground.
He also complimented police force for all its good work done in past including successful conduct of Panchayat/ULB elections which has earned the appreciation for J&K Police.
While impressing resolve of J&K Police to fight against social evils, DGP enjoined upon the officers to act strict against drug peddlers to curb the problem of drug abuse.
DGP also insisted to have commitment of highest order in curbing social crimes.
He congratulated the police officers, who were promoted under NFS scheme, and assured that more welfare measures are being initiated for the betterment of police force.
DGP assured that adequate resources will be provided for creating better work environment.
He urged all the ranks for ensuring transparent and people friendly policing.