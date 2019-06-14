DGP chairs Central Police Welfare Committee at PHQ

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

• Special welfare relief enhanced to Rs 20 lakh

• Special relief for SPOs doubled to Rs 5 lakh

• Retirement gift enhanced to Rs 75,000

A meeting of Central Police Welfare Committee (CPWC) was held in the auditorium of Police Headquarters, here Thursday.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired the meeting which was attended by ADGsP B Srinivas, A K Choudhary, A G Mir, Munir Ahmad Khan , IsGP S D Singh, Danesh Rana, J P Singh, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, Surinder Gupta and S Ahfadul Mujtaba.

Besides, senior officers of the department, representatives from all units and districts of the department participated in the meeting and put their views and suggestions for the introduction and strengthening of different welfare measure.

At the very outset of the meeting, one minute silence was observed to pay homage to the CRPF men killed in yesterday’s militant attack at Anantnag.

A police spokesman said the meeting decided to enhance Special Welfare Relief from Rs.15 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs (inclusive of immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh) payable to NOK of subscriber in the event of his death while in service.

“The retirement gift has been enhanced from existing scale of Rs 60,000 to Rs 75,000. Meritorious scholarship for wards of GOs was revived with immediate effect. The powers for sanctioning of welfare loan to various welfare committees was also enhanced,” he said.

The spokesman said provision of relief to SPOs critically injured during law and order duties was enhanced from Rs 1 lakh upto Rs 1.50 lakh.

“Provision of suitable financial assistance was enhanced up to Rs.0.50 lakh for the treatment of SPOs and their dependents suffering from life terminal ailments. The financial aid for marriage of daughter of slain police personnel/ SPOs was enhanced from Rs.0.25 lakh to Rs.0.50 lakh. Scholarships schemes introduced for the wards of slain SPOs on the scales as applicable to wards of slain policemen. Provision of Bara Khana was revived to up to Rs.0.50 lakh boost the morale of policemen. Special relief payable to NoKs of SPO in the event of his death while in service was enhanced from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh (inclusive of immediate relief of Rs.0.50 lakh),| he said.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP said the decisions taken today in the open house by the representatives of the welfare committees of different units of different wings would go a long way in providing more help and assistance to the police personnel in time of need.

He said police department is thankful to the state and Government of India (GoI) for enhancement of ex-gratia relief in favour of police personnel/SPOs, increase in hardship allowance and remuneration of SPOs.

“J&K Police is praised at highest levels because of its work and thanked the representatives for healthy participation and discussion,” Dilbagh said.

He impressed upon the DDOs to ensure speedy disposal of the matters pertaining to the NoKs of slain policemen particularly employment issues.

He stress upon the special welfare and care of retired police persons, SPOs and their families.

“Both these important sections of police family need greater care. Many proposals including those of pay anomaly, availability of posts, referral of injured police personnel to outside and providing air ambulance for shifting of seriously injured police personnel for special treatment outside State have been submitted to government,” the DGP said.