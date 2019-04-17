About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DGP calls for establishment on SOG camp in Kishtwar

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Tuesday stressed upon establishment of new SOG camps, nakas and bunkers in district Kishtwar and advised all the security forces deployed in the District to work in coordination in order to contain the militancy.
He claimed said that “noose must be tightened against the militants and their over ground workers”.
As per an official, he said this as he visited Kishtwar where he held review meetings to take stock of the preparedness for the Parliamentary Elections with officers.
As per a police spokesman, he also addressed police, army and CAPF officers deployed in connection with Parliamentary Elections.
DGP was accompanied by IGP Jammu, MK Sinha, IGP CRPF Jammu Abhay Vir Chouhan and IGP BSF Jammu N.S. Jamwal.
During his visit to the far-flung areas of the district including Marwah, Dachan and later Kishtwar, he met local police, paramilitary and civil officers.
Addressing the officers at District Police Office Complex Kishtwar, the DGP impressed upon the officers to dispose of the cases on fast track basis and keep crime index check and also enhance public relations.
“The district has been militancy infested but the sacrifices of Police and other security forces brought change and the remaining militancy shall be wiped out from the district,” he added.
DGP in his address further stated that “because of the safe and secure environment of region, projects are being executed and development is taking place in the region for which credit goes to Police, Army, BSF and CRPF who have worked as a team and accomplished the mission of establishing the peace”.
He paid tributes to the deceased policemen and said that Jammu and Kashmir Police has earned a good name at National level due to their sacrifices for the Nation.
He asked the officials to reach each and every section of society in order to gain the confidence of general public, besides regular meetings should be held with members of the communities and they should be made stake holders for maintaining peace and order in the district.
During his interaction with the officers of civil administration, police and CAPF, the DGP directed the officers to act tough against white collar criminals by identifying and booking them under relevant laws.
Referring to welfare measures, he said that PHQ is looking into various demands and more announcements are expected from State Government for the benefit of police personnel.
He advised the police personnel to take care of health, hygiene and their families.

