DGP briefs Governor on security situation

March 07, 2019 |

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday briefed Governor Satya Pal Malik about various matters—including the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP—who met Governor here at Raj Bhavan, briefed Governor about several vital matters relating to security and law and order management in the state. He informed about various welfare schemes of the J&K Police instituted for its personnel.

Governor emphasized vital importance of public order being maintained and not to allow any anti social element, at any cost to create insecurity in the society. Governor lauded police personnel—who were successfully carrying out anti-militancy operations in the State.

Admin working to mitigate sufferings of people living along borders: Guv

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, on Wednesday said that administration was was working on every possible front to mitigate sufferings of people living along border areas.

Raj Bhavan spokespersons said that Governor was speaking to Member Parliament, Shamsher Singh Manhas—who met Governor here at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Earlier Manhas apprised Governor about the to-date status of the Central Government’s developmental schemes in his area and hardships being faced, due to cross border firing, by people living along the border areas in Jammu region. Malik assured Manhas that administration was taking every possible measure to mitigate the sufferings of the people living along the border areas.