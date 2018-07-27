DGP assures assistance to Wushu player

Appreciates hard work of player Naveed Farooq
Srinagar:
Director General of Police, S.P.Vaid has assured Wushu player Naveed Farooq all possible help to promote his talent in the game. Naveed Farooq, who played in quarter finals of 7th World Junior Wushu Championship held in Brazil recently, called on DGP at PHQ here today.
Naveed, hailing from a remote village of district Anantnag, is son of a police Head Constable Farooq Ahmad. Naveed started his career in Wushu at the age of 14 years and won many medals in various championships at national and state level. He gave a tough competition in quarter final to his opponent two-times gold-medalist Mohammad Ibrahim of Egypt.
DGP appreciated the hard work and dedication of the player in reaching to international level at an early age. He said that J&K Police is encouraging the budding talent by providing support to them. He also congratulated HC Farooq Ahmad for encouraging his son to pursue the sport.
V.K Singh, IPS, Special DGP Hqrs. PHQ S.P Pani, IPS, IGP Kashmir and Manoj Kumar Pandit, JKPS, AIG (Welfare/Communication) PHQ J&K Srinagar were also present on the occasion.