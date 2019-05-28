DGP asks cops to enhance their policing capabilities, skills

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Monday asked the police personnel and officers to enhance their capabilities and skills in policing.

As per a police spokesman, Singh said this as he visited district Udhampur and interacted with the personnel and officers at District Police Lines.

He appreciated the police personnel for their dedication and strenuous efforts in conducting Lok Sabha elections smoothly.

In his address, the DGP said that constabulary is the strength and foundation of J&K Police whose dedication gives more strength to the organisation.

“Jammu and Kashmir Police with its capabilities have succeeded in creating a dent in militancy by eliminating various militants including their commanders and attempts to revive the militancy in some areas have been foiled.”

“Our fight against militancy will continue and we will achieve our goal to establish lasting peace in the State.”

He emphasized upon the police personnel to keep their morale high and maintain discipline at all levels.

“Our officers and jawans have to further enhance their capabilities in different fields of policing as the policemen have to perform multifarious duties which need varied skills.All ranks of the force have to work together with dedication and strengthen bonds with the people to take the force to new heights.”

Stressing for more vigil and alertness, DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is known for its “bravery and sacrifices throughout the country. He said that we have to keep a complete vigil in our respective areas to thwart the evil designs of anti-national elements”.