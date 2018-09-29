DGP addresses darbar at DPL Srinagar

Appreciates police for facing multiple challenges successfully
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 28:
Continuing with his interaction with Police personnel, the Director General of Police, Shri Dilbag Singh, IPS, Friday visited District Police Lines, Srinagar. He was presented guard of honour on his arrival. The DGP chaired a darbar of officers/jawans in the lawns of DPL. According to the official spokesperson, speaking on the occasion the Director General of Police expressed his happiness while interacting with the officers and jawans of the District Police, Srinagar. The DGP said that District Police Srinagar which is looking after the policing of the capital city has faced huge challenges in last 30 years and has surmounted all the challenges valiantly, adding that, “Urban policing is challenging but Srinagar police personnel and officers have succeeded in their efforts.”
The DGP said, “We admire the capabilities and work of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who have been fighting on different fronts which include the terrorism thrust on us by the Pakistan and other law and order challenges.” He said that there was a time when bazaars would close at 5.00 p.m and now because of the collective efforts we have been able to restore the near-normal situation. He said that police has given hundreds of sacrifices and at the cost of their personal comforts and sacrifices, it has been trying to provide a safe secure environment for the people.
The DGP further said that police has to take action against the individuals who are indulging in anti-national, anti-social activities with minimum collateral damage. Referring to the yesterday's encounter at Chadoora, the DGP praised the police and other forces by working alongside the local population and representatives during the operation.
He said, “Over the years the J&K Police has been strengthened by providing the latest weapons and other requirements but there are still certain areas where we need to augment upgrade pool our resources.” Hailing the Government for increasing the ex-gratia of the police personnel and SPOs the DGP said that this step will provide necessary financial support to the next of kin of “the martyrs”.
DGP Singh hoped that the demand for hiking hardship allowance will also be sympathetically looked into by the Government. On this occasion, the DGP also listened to the grievances of the personnel with regard to welfare, housing and assured that more positive steps shall be taken in this regard. Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IPS, DIG (CKR) thanked the DGP for sparing some time and sharing his valuable thoughts with the personnel of District Police Srinagar. He assured the DGP that the district will continue to work with professionalism for the service of the people.