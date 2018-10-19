DG YSS flags off cycling expedition

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam Oct 18:
The maiden cycle race of U/14, U/17, U/19 Boys and all age group category girls was flagged off by Director General Youth Services and Sports Dr Saleem ur Rehman near railway station here at Budgam. Girls and boys from different districts of Kashmir province took part in the race.
In U/14 age group category Asif Ahmed, Aqib Ahmed and Jehangir Ahmed stood third second and first in the race respectively. Simultaneously in U/17 age group Momis Ismail won the race while as Shiek Saqibul remained second and Suhail Ahmed could manage third position in the race. U/19 age group cycling race was won by Mashooq Maqbool, Shabir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmed got second and third position respectively. Rubaab Ali remained first in all age group category of the Girl's cycling expedition.
While interacting with the budding cyclists, Dr Saleem highlighted the importance of cycling and participation of young blood in games and sports. He assured them that every possible step shall be taken by the Department to build modern cycling tracks and walk ways in all the districts of the state of J&K. He said that Government is committed to create such a culture for games and sports in the State which would encourage youngsters to excel in the field. He also stressed upon the participants of the cycle race to divert their fellow students towards games and sports in thier respective schools and become role models for them. DG YS&S also applauded the encouraging role of Cyclist Mohammad Akbar and others from district Budgam who have been very inspiring in creating a favorable atmosphere for this sport in the district.
Joint Director Kashmir YS&S Bashir Ahmad, DYSSO Budgam Balbir Singh Sodhi and other senior officials of the Department of Youth Services and Sports were also present on the occasion.