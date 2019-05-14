About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DG YSS Convenes Review Meeting Of DYSSOs

Over 1 lakh participate in sports activities in 2 months 

While taking review about the implementation of already approved Calendar of Sports Activities of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Director General of the Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman who chaired the meeting of District Youth Services & Sports Officers of Kashmir province here emphasized on the proper implementation of the Calendar of activities (2019-20).
He stated that maximum participation in all the games and sports should be prioritized and school children should be provided with ample opportunities to select the game as per their choice and capability.
While extending the sincere and hearty greetings of the holy month of Ramdhan to his subordinate officers and officials DG YS&S said that the activities of the Department shall continue with the same vigor and commitment during the month of fasting as well however more focus should be laid on indoor activities in Kashmir division while as sports activities in Jammu and Ladakh Divisions shall be conducted as per routine.
While briefing the officials in the meeting Joint Director (K) of the Department Of Youth Services & Sports Bashir Ahmed said that 3,37,171 student players which include 1,29,727 Boys and 64,932 Girls participated in about 50 sports disciplines during 2018-19 while as a record number of 1,03593 student players have played in different games and sports at Inter School Zonal Level, Inter Zone District Level and Inter District Province level in just two months (March,April) of the current financial year.
District Youth Services & Sports Officers from all the ten districts of Kashmir Division and two districts of Ladakh Division who were present in the meeting presented detailed report of the activities done by the concerned District Youth Services & Sports Offices for March & April 2019. Other important issues pertaining to the Department were also discussed in the meeting.
Accounts officer of the Department Ab Qayoom and Sectional Officer (Est.) Haji Aijaz Ahmed and other senior functionaries of the Department of Youth Services & Sports were also present in the meeting.

Latest News

China praises Pakistan armed forces for preventing casualties in hotel ...

China praises Pakistan armed forces for preventing casualties in hotel ...

May 13 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz appeals for unity, warns of sectarian divide

Mirwaiz appeals for unity, warns of sectarian divide

May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
47 forces personnel, 7 protesters injured in clashes in Baramulla

47 forces personnel, 7 protesters injured in clashes in Baramulla

May 13 | Noor ul Haq
Sumbal Rape: Pulwama Degree College students stage protest rally

Sumbal Rape: Pulwama Degree College students stage protest rally

May 13 | Javid Sofi
One killed, four injured in road accident in Reasi

One killed, four injured in road accident in Reasi

May 13 | Agencies
Train service suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla track

Train service suspended on Srinagar-Baramulla track

May 13 | Agencies
Div Com assures enquiry of Sumbal incident on fast track basis

Div Com assures enquiry of Sumbal incident on fast track basis

May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
Amit Shah daydreaming about scrapping of Article 370: Tarigami

Amit Shah daydreaming about scrapping of Article 370: Tarigami

May 13 | Rising Kashmir News
Unrest in Sri Lanka after Easter Bombings, attacks on mosques, Muslim- ...

Unrest in Sri Lanka after Easter Bombings, attacks on mosques, Muslim- ...

May 13 | Press Trust of India
India

India's first terrorist was Hindu, says Kamal Haasan

May 13 | Press Trust of India
One-way traffic resume on highway, Mughal and Ladakh roads

One-way traffic resume on highway, Mughal and Ladakh roads

May 13 | Agencies
Governor expresses pain over Bandipora minor

Governor expresses pain over Bandipora minor's rape

May 13 | RK Online Desk
Two suspected militants held, AK-47, cash seized in Ramban district

Two suspected militants held, AK-47, cash seized in Ramban district

May 13 | Agencies
Taliban kills 7 Afghan forces personnel: Officials

Taliban kills 7 Afghan forces personnel: Officials

May 13 | AFP/Press Trust of India
J&K Bank announces 40-marks uniform cut-off for PO prelims

J&K Bank announces 40-marks uniform cut-off for PO prelims

May 13 | RK Online Desk
Pak expects to resume talks on Kartarpur Corridor

Pak expects to resume talks on Kartarpur Corridor

May 13 | Press Trust of India
Bandipora minor

Bandipora minor's rape: Police summons school Principal, clerk over DO ...

May 13 | M T Rasool
Bandipora minor

Bandipora minor's rape: Protestors block Bla- Sgr highway at Hygam

May 13 | RK Online Desk
Bandipora minor

Bandipora minor's rape: Spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar parts

May 13 | RK Online Desk
IUST students, staff protest against Bandipora minor girl

IUST students, staff protest against Bandipora minor girl's rape

May 13 | Javid Sofi
Judicial probe begins into Christchurch mosque shootings

Judicial probe begins into Christchurch mosque shootings

May 13 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DG YSS Convenes Review Meeting Of DYSSOs

Over 1 lakh participate in sports activities in 2 months 

              

While taking review about the implementation of already approved Calendar of Sports Activities of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Director General of the Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman who chaired the meeting of District Youth Services & Sports Officers of Kashmir province here emphasized on the proper implementation of the Calendar of activities (2019-20).
He stated that maximum participation in all the games and sports should be prioritized and school children should be provided with ample opportunities to select the game as per their choice and capability.
While extending the sincere and hearty greetings of the holy month of Ramdhan to his subordinate officers and officials DG YS&S said that the activities of the Department shall continue with the same vigor and commitment during the month of fasting as well however more focus should be laid on indoor activities in Kashmir division while as sports activities in Jammu and Ladakh Divisions shall be conducted as per routine.
While briefing the officials in the meeting Joint Director (K) of the Department Of Youth Services & Sports Bashir Ahmed said that 3,37,171 student players which include 1,29,727 Boys and 64,932 Girls participated in about 50 sports disciplines during 2018-19 while as a record number of 1,03593 student players have played in different games and sports at Inter School Zonal Level, Inter Zone District Level and Inter District Province level in just two months (March,April) of the current financial year.
District Youth Services & Sports Officers from all the ten districts of Kashmir Division and two districts of Ladakh Division who were present in the meeting presented detailed report of the activities done by the concerned District Youth Services & Sports Offices for March & April 2019. Other important issues pertaining to the Department were also discussed in the meeting.
Accounts officer of the Department Ab Qayoom and Sectional Officer (Est.) Haji Aijaz Ahmed and other senior functionaries of the Department of Youth Services & Sports were also present in the meeting.

News From Rising Kashmir

;