DG YSS Convenes Review Meeting Of DYSSOs

May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Over 1 lakh participate in sports activities in 2 months

While taking review about the implementation of already approved Calendar of Sports Activities of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, Director General of the Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman who chaired the meeting of District Youth Services & Sports Officers of Kashmir province here emphasized on the proper implementation of the Calendar of activities (2019-20).

He stated that maximum participation in all the games and sports should be prioritized and school children should be provided with ample opportunities to select the game as per their choice and capability.

While extending the sincere and hearty greetings of the holy month of Ramdhan to his subordinate officers and officials DG YS&S said that the activities of the Department shall continue with the same vigor and commitment during the month of fasting as well however more focus should be laid on indoor activities in Kashmir division while as sports activities in Jammu and Ladakh Divisions shall be conducted as per routine.

While briefing the officials in the meeting Joint Director (K) of the Department Of Youth Services & Sports Bashir Ahmed said that 3,37,171 student players which include 1,29,727 Boys and 64,932 Girls participated in about 50 sports disciplines during 2018-19 while as a record number of 1,03593 student players have played in different games and sports at Inter School Zonal Level, Inter Zone District Level and Inter District Province level in just two months (March,April) of the current financial year.

District Youth Services & Sports Officers from all the ten districts of Kashmir Division and two districts of Ladakh Division who were present in the meeting presented detailed report of the activities done by the concerned District Youth Services & Sports Offices for March & April 2019. Other important issues pertaining to the Department were also discussed in the meeting.

Accounts officer of the Department Ab Qayoom and Sectional Officer (Est.) Haji Aijaz Ahmed and other senior functionaries of the Department of Youth Services & Sports were also present in the meeting.