DG YS&S congratulates Kamran Iqbal

Srinagar August 29:
While congratulating the young budding cricketer from the valley Kamran Iqbal, who has been selected for India Under-19 B team for the quadrangular series starting in Lucknow from September 12, DG Youth Services and Sports Sheikh Fayaz said that the hardwork and professional zeal of the Department is paying off.
He also applauded the role of Kamran's coach N P Singh for his success. Fayaz stated that Kamran's coach works in the Department of Youth Services and Sports as Physical Education Lecturer and has undergone special training in Cricket from National Institute Of Sports New Delhi.
Kamran who is an 11th grade student of SP School has been an impressive player of the game since his childhood days and has always played the game with utmost dedication and enthusiasm.
DG YS&S further said that every time when any such hero emerges i feel proud of all those efforts which my subordinate staff puts in to tap and polish sports talent in the young blood. Shiek Fayaz Ahmed also thanked National School Games Federation Of India for giving a bigger platform to players like Kamran Iqbal for displaying thier playing abilities.