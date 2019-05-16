DG Trainings MSDE visits ITI Anantnag

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Director General (DG) Trainings Union Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) Rajesh Agarwal, who is also the Additional Secretary Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Government of India, Wednesday visited Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Ashajipora Anantnag to take stock of its functioning.

The official spokesperson said the DG visited various sections of the ITI and interacted with the students and faculty of the institute. He stressed for introduction of job oriented courses and placement of the pass out students of the institute. The DG assured that all efforts will be done to make this institute at par with rest of the ITIs of the country.

The DG was accompanied by DDC Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, Director Technical Education J&K Dr. RS Sharma, Joint Director Technical Education Kashmir, Assistant Director Technical Education J&K Javaid Ahmad and Principal ITI Anantnag.