DG Tourism, GoI, assures full support to promote J&K tourism

Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism, Satyajeet Rajan has assured full support from the Government of India to develop tourist-related infrastructure and promotion of tourism to increase the tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official on Sunday said advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, met the Director General, Union Ministry of Tourism, Satyajeet Rajan, in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed various measures for promotion of tourism in J&K.
During the meeting, they said the DG assured the Advisor that the Ministry of Tourism will provide all necessary support to the J&K Tourism Department for development of tourist-related infrastructure and promotion of tourist arrivals.
He suggested that the State Government, apart from working on the promotion of tourist arrivals from other parts of the country, should also focus on improving footfall of foreign tourists, particularly from the Southeast Asian nations.
He added that the Ministry will also assist the State Government in this endeavour.