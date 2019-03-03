DG Sports finalises annual activities

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu 2 March:
Director General of Youth Services and Sports Department Dr Saleem ur Rehman Saturday finalized annual sports activities during a meeting which was attended by senior officials and DYSSOs of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions here to finalize the important document.
This year about 54 sports disciplines have been taken up for State Level competitions which will start from 3rd week of August and will be completed by ending September 2019.
The competitions at other levels shall start from 15th March 2019 onwards. Dr Saleem stressed upon the officers to follow the calendar in letter and spirit and leave no stone unturned in taping and channelizing the sports talent of the state youth. He also highlighted the importance of a fool-proof system for the selection of teams for various games on the basis of merit and talent.
DGYSS instructed all the officers to finalize the Annual Sports Calendar at different levels of their districts. He also stated that all the efforts should be made for maximum participation of student players in maximum sports disciplines.
Youth Services and Sports Department is the prime Department in the state of Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh for holding competitions in different games and sports at School, Zonal, District, Divisional and State levels.
Every year, the Department prepares a calendar of activities for the smooth and timely organisation of the sports activities at different levels.
JD Kashmir Bashir Ahmed along with DYSSOs of Kashmir Division and officials of Directorate of Youth Services and Sports Office Srinagar participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing. Besides others Joint Director (Jammu) Youth Services and Sports Department Madan Lal, Accounts Officer Abdul Qayoom, Sectional Officer Haji Aijaz Ahmed and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.