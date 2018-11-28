DG Rural Development Deptt inspects PMAY housing units in Ramgarh

JAMMU, NOVEMBER 27:
Director General Rural Development Department Jammu, Rehana Batul today visited block Ramgarh of District Samba to personally take stock of the implementation of PMAY (G) scheme.
While inspecting some of the under-construction housing units in Panchayat Changh and ChakBalotran, Director General Rural Development Department gave on spot instructions to the Block Development officer (Ramgarh) and other field functionaries to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the scheme. She also stressed on construction of quality houses with proper ventilation in convergence with MGNREGA and SBM and other Government Schemes for providing of basic amenities viz drinking water, electricity, clean & efficient cooking fuel, treatment of solid and liquid waste etc.
During the inspection it was given out that against the target of 48 numbers of houses for the year 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the said block only 18 were completed. In this regard, on spot instructions were issued to the Block Development Officer and field functionaries to complete all the houses as per the target of 2016-17 & 2017-18 by ending December 2018.
Director General Rural Development Department directed the Engineering wing of the Department to provide all the technical assistance to the beneficiaries so that quality houses were constructed under the scheme.