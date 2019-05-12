DG Railway Protection Force, MLC Arora meet Guv

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Arun Kumar, Director General, Railway Protection Force met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday.

The official spokesperson said Kumar briefed Governor about various steps taken for ensuring protection of railway passengers and property of Indian Railways in J&K. Meanwhile, Ramesh Arora, MLC, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about various issues of public importance.









