DG Prisons visits District Jail Udhampur, Kathua

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General Police (Prisons) V.K. Singh on Tuesday visited District Jail Udhampur and Kathua besides Sub-Jail Hiranagar to take stock of security arrangements and to evaluate the general living conditions and training facilities available in these jails for the inmates.

As per an official, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range- Sujit Kumar, SSP Udhampur- Rajiv Pandey, Assistant Commandant CRPF and DySP, HQ Udhampur, Superintendent District Jail Udhampur Harish Kotwal, Superintendent District Jail Kathua- Mushtaq Ahmad Malla, Superintendent Sub Jail Hiranagar P.K. Modi and other concerned were present during the visits.

The DGP inspected all barracks, skill training centers, hospitals, CCTV control rooms, kitchens and other sections in the Jails. He interacted with the inmates regarding food, accommodation, medical and training facilities available in the jails.

He took note of physical layout, staffing levels, legal Aid services, ongoing construction works and requirements of these Jails. He instructed the Jail Superintendents to exercise vigil, ensure dynamic development of staff and take necessary measures for the welfare of staff and inmates.

The DG also took a Darbar of Prison staff during which he attended to their grievances. He urged the staff to put in their best efforts to strengthen the security system and play their role in the reformation of inmates.

He gave on spot directions to the Technical Wing of Prisons Department for undertaking repair and renovation works in barracks and conversion of a new building into staff mess and canteen at District Jail Kathua.

