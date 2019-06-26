DG IMD meets Governor

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General, Indian Meteorological Department Dr K J Ramesh Tuesday met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan, here.

Ramesh briefed Governor about the present weather forecasting set up in the State and its usefulness for issuing timely weather advisories to people and pilgrims of Amarnath yatra during the duration of the Yatra.

Governor highlighted the crucial importance of timely and advance weather forecasts for managing the movement of pilgrims, which is highly dependent on the weather conditions.