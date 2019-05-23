DG Fire Services inspects fire stations of south Kashmir

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General (DG) Fire & Emergency Services, V K Singh today inspected the Fire & Emergency Stations Head quarters at Anantnag, Bijbehera, Qazigund and Command Office Anantnag.

During the visit, the DG interacted with the staff and issued a number of on-spot directions to the concerned.

The DG appreciated the dedication and devotion of Fire Services teams in the discharge of their duties. The DG was accompanied by Deputy Director, Fire & Emergency Services, Command Anantnag.