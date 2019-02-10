DG Fire & Emergency Services condoles death of fire fighters

Jammu, Febuary 09:
Due to snow avalanche mishap on Friday at Jawahar Tunnel, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K lost two brave Fire Fighters namely Fayaz Ahmad Parray SG-Fireman and Firdous Ahmad Driver while performing their duties.
Director General, Fire & Emergency Services, V. K. Singh, extended his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Singh also expressed deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences on the loss of life of other personnel in the said incident.
DG paid rich tribute to the service personnel for their ultimate sacrifice in the discharge of duties in line with the highest traditions of the respective services.
Singh appreciated the tremendous efforts put in by the rescue teams of various units including Fire & Emergency Services, Army, CRPF, JKP, NDRF and SDRF besides local inhabitants who gave shelter and also helped in the rescue operations despite the harsh weather conditions.
To pay homage a condolence meeting was held at Fire & Emergency Station HQ’s Gandhi Nagar Jammu and two minutes silence was observed as a mark of respect.