DG F&ES meets aspiring candidates

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Director General Fire and Emergency Services, (F&ES), V. K. Singh met aspiring candidates at the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services J&K, Batamaloo, Srinagar. The candidates were demanding for release of selection list of the recruitment held recently for various posts.

DG informed that the result of recruitment process is awaited from the previous Chairman and is expected soon. The selection list for Junior Assistant post will be finalized on receipt of the result.

For the post of Fireman/Fireman Driver, the decision of Principal Secretary Home Department, Civil Secretariat, J&K with regard to allegations of mass copying is awaited in view High Court, J&K order and action will follow thereafter.